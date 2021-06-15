Euro 2020 Eriksen collapse: Finland coach worried about traumatised players

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Finland coach Markku Kanerva with player Joel Pohjanpalo.

Finland coach Markku Kanerva is concerned his players might still be traumatized by Christian Eriksen’s collapse when they play Russia in their second game at the European Championship.

Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest during Denmark’s 1-0 loss to Finland in Copenhagen on Saturday and had to be resuscitated with a defibrillator on the field.

Kanerva says “it is not an easy task all of a sudden to concentrate only on football because there were bigger things than football in play.”

Kanerva says “it is hard to estimate how the event with Eriksen affects different people. Of course we all have it in our minds.”

Finland plays Russia on Wednesday and will qualify for the last 16 with a victory.