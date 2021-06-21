Euro 2020: England's Ben Chilwell, Mason Mount isolating after coming into contact with Billy Gilmour

Follow us on Image Source : AP Scotland's Kieran Tierney, left, and England's Mason Mount challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group D match between England and Scotland at Wembley stadium in London, Friday, June 18

England says players Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolating after coming into contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour during Friday’s match at the European Championship.

The Scottish national team says Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.

The English Football Association says Chilwell and Mount “will be kept away from the rest of the England players and wider support team.”

The England team says every player and member of the coaching staff was negative in the latest round of coronavirus testing.

The PCR tests took place on Sunday. That was two days after the team played Scotland at Wembley Stadium. Scotland says midfielder Billy Gilmour has tested positive for COVID-19.

England says officials remain in contact with Public Health England and that the squad trained on the eve of the final Group D match against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.