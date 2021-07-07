Euro 2020: Denmark to bring handful of fans for semi-final at Wembley

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Denmarks fans were present in numbers during team's quart-final victory over Czech Republic.

The Danish football federation has invited 40 fans to fly to London on a chartered plane to watch the country’s national team face England in the European Championship semifinals.

Soccer fans from other countries have been prevented from attending matches at Wembley Stadium this week because of coronavirus restrictions in Britain.

The Danish federation says the lucky fans that were chosen to fly on the official delegation’s flight will be in a “bubble and have no contacts with others.”

The federation also says about 7,900 tickets for the match have been sold to Danes living in Britain and it has sent about 5,000 Danish flags to them “so Wembley will be as red and white as possible.”

Nearly 60,000 fans were at Wembley on Tuesday for Italy’s penalty shootout victory over Spain in the first semifinal match. A similar number is expected for the second.