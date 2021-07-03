Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1, book spot in semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : AP From left, Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard, Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg scored a goal each to give Denmark a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic and a spot in the European Championship semifinals.

Denmark has developed into a surprise contender at Euro 2020 after its tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the team’s opening game.

Denmark hasn’t gotten this far at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992.

Delaney scored with a header in the fifth minute and Dolberg made it 2-0 in the 42nd. The Czechs got one back from Patrik Schick in the 49th. It was Schick’s fifth goal of the tournament.

Denmark will play either England or Ukraine in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.