Sunday, July 04, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1, book spot in semifinals

Euro 2020: Denmark beat Czech Republic 2-1, book spot in semifinals

Denmark will play either England or Ukraine in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

AP AP
Baku Published on: July 03, 2021 23:39 IST
From left, Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard, Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney
Image Source : AP

From left, Denmark's Jannik Vestergaard, Joakim Maehle and Thomas Delaney 

Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg scored a goal each to give Denmark a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic and a spot in the European Championship semifinals.

Denmark has developed into a surprise contender at Euro 2020 after its tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field in the team’s opening game.

Related Stories

Denmark hasn’t gotten this far at a major tournament since winning the European title in 1992.

Delaney scored with a header in the fifth minute and Dolberg made it 2-0 in the 42nd. The Czechs got one back from Patrik Schick in the 49th. It was Schick’s fifth goal of the tournament.

Denmark will play either England or Ukraine in the semifinals on Wednesday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X