Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo eyes all-time goals record vs World No. 1 Belgium in last-16

As Euro defending champions Portugal square off with World No. 1 Belgium in a high-voltage quarter-final clash in Spanish city Seville on Sunday night, all eyes will be firm on Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese superstar is currently the join top-scorer in international football with former Iranian striker Ali Daei which means a solitary goal is all he needs to be the all-time great striker.

As far stats are concerned, Daei took 149 appearances to reach the figure while Ronaldo took 29 games more than the Iranian to reach the landmark.

Ronaldo's hot form at the ongoing Euro 2020 continued mid-week as his two goals from the spot helped Portugal clinch a tournament-saving 2-2 draw against current world champions Portugal in the group of death in Budapest.

While the team finished third in the group behind France and Germany and qualified as one of the four best third-place team, the Juventus forward goal-scoring spree also saw him sit atop of the golden boot race with five goals in three games.

Ronaldo's five goals in the group stages took his overall tally in the European Championship to 14 and is five more than France legend Michel Platini.

This is also Ronaldo's fifth Euro Cup with his first goal in the tournament, also his debut goal in international football came in 2-1 loss to Greece in the opening game of Euro 2004 in Portugal, where the hosts later lost to Greece 1-0 in the final.