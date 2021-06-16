Euro 2020: Coca Cola reportedly suffers heavy losses after Cristiano Ronaldo moving bottles incident

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER While replacing the bottle, Ronaldo was heard saying: ‘Agua!’

The recent controversy of Cristiano Ronaldo moving two Coca Cola bottles and replacing it with water during a press conference resulted in heavy losses for the soft drink giant. During the press meet ahead of Portugal vs Hungary match, the Portuguese star said he isn't a fan carbonated soft drinks and removed the two Coca-Cola kept in front of him for endorsement purposes for the Euro 2020. He encouraged people to drink water instead.

Now as per a report by The Daily Star, since the incident Coca-Cola’s stock prices dropped 1.6% as they went from being worth USD 242 billion to USD 238 billion,resulting in a loss of USD 4 billion.

The incident had little impact on the Portuguese striker, who went on to net twice in Portugal's 3-0 win over Hungary in Budapest on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo also set the record for most career goals at the tournament in the 87th minute from the penalty spot and then added another in injury time.

“The important thing was to win," Ronaldo said. "It was a difficult game, against an opponent who defended very well, but we scored three goals, and I am very grateful to the team for helping me to score two goals.”

The Juventus forward was playing in his fifth European Championship, dating back to Euro 2004. He entered this year’s edition even with Michel Platini at nine goals, but that only lasted 87 minutes.

(With inputs from AP.)