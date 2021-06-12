Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Belgium vs Russia EURO 2020 Live Streaming: Find full details on when and where to watch BEL vs RUS Live Online on Sony Liv and other online streaming platforms.

Euro 2020 Belgium vs Russia Live Streaming: How to Watch BEL vs RUS Live Online

Euro 2020 BEL vs RUS Live Streaming: A powerful Belgium side is set to begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Russia on Saturday in St. Petersburg. Belgium, the No.1 ranked team in the world, finished third in the 2018 World Cup. Having defeated Russia twice in qualifying, Belgium will be hoping to record a win in absence of Kevin de Bruyne.

The Manchester City star will miss the tie as he continues his recovery from the facial fractures he suffered in the Champions League final. Russia, on the other hand, will be hoping to leave a mark in Group B that also features Denmark and Finland.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

