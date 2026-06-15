ESP vs CPV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Cabo Verde hold off Spain at halftime

Atlanta:

The stage is set as Spain will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. The side is taking on Cabo Verde at the Altanta Stadium in Atlanta, and both the side will hope to put in their best performances. The lineups have been revealed and the like of Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Ferran Torres, and many other stars are featuring for Spain in the clash. The side are heavy favourites for the title and they will kick off they mean to go on as one of the best sides in the tournament.

Spain XI: 23 U. Simón; 5 M. Llorente, 22 P. Cubarsí, 14 A. Laporte, 24 M. Cucurella; 20 Pedri, 16 (c) Rodri, 8 F. Ruiz; 7 F. Torres, 21 M. Oyarzabal, 9 Gavi.

Cabo Verde: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico Lopes, Diney, Lopes Cabral; Kevin, Duarte; Ryan Mendes, Monteiro, Jovane Cabral; Livramento