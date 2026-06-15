June 15, 2026
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ESP vs CPV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Cabo Verde hold off Spain at halftime

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Updated:

The stage is set for Spain to kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign. The side will be taking on Cabo Verde to kick off their campaign, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top in the clash.

Spain football
Spain football Image Source : AP
Atlanta:

The stage is set as Spain will kick off their FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. The side is taking on Cabo Verde at the Altanta Stadium in Atlanta, and both the side will hope to put in their best performances. The lineups have been revealed and the like of Cucurella, Pedri, Rodri, Ferran Torres, and many other stars are featuring for Spain in the clash. The side are heavy favourites for the title and they will kick off they mean to go on as one of the best sides in the tournament. 

Spain XI: 23 U. Simón; 5 M. Llorente, 22 P. Cubarsí, 14 A. Laporte, 24 M. Cucurella; 20 Pedri, 16 (c) Rodri, 8 F. Ruiz; 7 F. Torres, 21 M. Oyarzabal, 9 Gavi.

Cabo Verde: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico Lopes, Diney, Lopes Cabral; Kevin, Duarte; Ryan Mendes, Monteiro, Jovane Cabral; Livramento

 

 

Live updates :ESP vs CPV FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: Spain look to get off to a good start

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  • 10:21 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Half-time!

    45 minutes have passed here, the score is still 0-0 here. Spain seem to have tried everything but Cabo Verde have held on.

  • 10:18 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Cabo Verde holding on!

    Cabo Verde are holding on here! On the stroke of halftime, the score is still 0-0, and the Vozinha has been brillaint here, excellent keeping so far.

  • 10:13 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    FERRAN!

    Ferran Torres has hit the post! Spain were within inches of taking the lead here. The score remains 0-0.

  • 10:05 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Cabo Verde maintain their rhythm!

    Cabo Verde have been brilliant so far, the side keeping themselves organised here, not letting Spain through. After 33 minutes, the score is 0-0. Spain will be getting impatient very soon.

  • 9:56 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    0-0 so far!

    With the first hydration break, the score is still at 0-0. Spain are trying to find a way here, and they will soon crack their opponents' defence it looks like. 

  • 9:45 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Spain with the possession!

    Spain are playing their trademark football here, keeping possession as much as possible. The side is trying to find a way past Cabo Verde's low block.

  • 9:33 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    KICK OFF!

    We have kick off here, and Spain are looking to stay dominant here in the early stages.

  • 9:27 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    No Lamine Yamal?

    There is a big surprise as Lamine Yamal is not in the starting XI for Spain's opening clash. The star forward recently sustained a hamstring injury, and while he is back to full fitness, he has been benched as a precautionary measure. 

  • 9:26 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    Playing XIs!

    Spain XI: 23 U. Simón; 5 M. Llorente, 22 P. Cubarsí, 14 A. Laporte, 24 M. Cucurella; 20 Pedri, 16 (c) Rodri, 8 F. Ruiz; 7 F. Torres, 21 M. Oyarzabal, 9 Gavi.

    Cabo Verde: Vozinha; Moreira, Pico Lopes, Diney, Lopes Cabral; Kevin, Duarte; Ryan Mendes, Monteiro, Jovane Cabral; Livramento

  • 9:25 PM (IST)Jun 15, 2026
    Posted by Akshit Bhatnagar

    WELCOME!

    Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026! Spain are taking on Cabo Verde tonight at the Atlanta Stadium, and the 2010 champions will look to put in their best performance!

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