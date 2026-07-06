Erling Haaland scores twice as Norway shock Brazil 2-1 in FIFA World Cup 2026, who will they play next?

New York:

Erling Haaland scored twice in the second half as Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, ending the five-time champions' campaign at the Round of 16 stage in New York. Haaland broke the deadlock in the 80th minute mark before adding a second late in the game to seal a famous victory.

Brazil had opportunities to take control earlier but failed to capitalise, including a missed penalty by Bruno Guimaraes, while Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland produced a string of crucial saves. In the added time, Neymar reduced the deficit to one goal, but they failed to attack again. Norway will now face the winner of the England-Mexico clash in the quarter-finals.

Notably, Brazil controlled possession for long spells and created the better chances in the opening half but failed to convert their dominance into goals. Their best opportunity came from the penalty spot after Matheus Cunha was brought down inside the area, only for Bruno to execute it very poorly. Vini Jr's refusal to shoot was also one of the biggest highlights of the half.

The breakthrough arrived in the 79th minute when Haaland rose highest to head home Andreas Schjelderup's cross, handing Norway the lead against the run of Brazil's territorial dominance. Just 10 minutes later, Schjelderup turned provider again, releasing Haaland behind the defence, and the Manchester City striker calmly finished past Alisson to double Norway's advantage.

Neymar failed to add value despite his goal

In the 67th minute, hoping to break the deadlock, Carlo Ancelotti introduced Neymar, who had started on the bench despite being declared fit ahead of the knockout clash. He was expected to create chances for the team, but the Santos forward was struggling heavily.

After being 2-0 down, Brazil pressed relentlessly in added time and were awarded another penalty deep into stoppage time. Even though Neymar converted it with absolute ease, there was little time remaining for a comeback as the final whistle followed shortly afterwards.

The defeat brought Brazil's World Cup journey to an abrupt end after they had edged past Japan in the Round of 32. It was the first time since 1990 that the five-time champions were knocked out in the Round of 16. Norway, meanwhile, continued their impressive tournament run with another disciplined defensive display backed by Haaland's clinical finishing.

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