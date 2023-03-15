Erling Haaland scores 5 goals in a Champions League game, equals Lionel Messi's record

Follow us on Image Source : AP Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland turned out to be a star player for Manchester City in their massive 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in Champions League. He scored as many as five goals to smash records in the tournament and equaled the likes of Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano in this aspect. Moreover, the win also led to Manchester City qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Haaland also completed 30 goals in the Champions League after scoring two goals during the match and became the fastest to the milestone. He just needed 25 matches to reach the figure. Adding to the record, Halland is also the youngest player to the milestone reaching there at 22 years and 236 days old. He surpassed Kylian Mbappe in this aspect who had completed 30 goals in Champions League when he was 22 years and 352 days old.

It was a memorable game for Erling Haaland as he gave his best in front of his father, former City player Alf Inge, also cheering for him in the crowd. As far as his goals are concerned, the first one came through Penalty on the 22nd minute. Within a couple of minutes, Haaland doubled his tally and then completed a hat-trick just before the half time. The second half also began very well for him as he scored goals in the 53rd and 57th minute of the game.

Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne were the goalscorers for Manchester City in the game as they stunned the RB Leipzig 7-0 in the second leg game. Overall, the City won 8-1 with a 1-1 score in the earlier face-off. Manchester City and Haaland will next be in action in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Burnley on March 18, Saturday.

