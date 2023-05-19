Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard among Premier League Player of the Season nominees

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY English Premier League 2022/23 Player of the Season

English Premier League revealed the list of the shortlisted players for the Player of the Season award for the 2022/23 edition on Thursday, May 18. As expected, the in-form Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and Arsenal's young midfielder Martin Odegaard are among the top contenders to win the award this season.

Haaland is enjoying a sensational debut season in EPL with 36 goals from just 33 matches for the Citizens. He has already broken the record for the most goals scored in a single season in the tournament's rich history. Kevin De Bruyne, Haaland's teammate at Etihad, is also included in the seven-man shortlist. The Belgian midfielder has recorded seven goals and 16 assists from just 30 games this season so far and has won the award twice in the last three seasons.

Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and young forward Bukayo Saka are also in contention to win the prestigious individual award. Odegaard raised his game since being appointed to lead the Gunners this season. He has contributed 15 goals and seven assists in 35 matches to keep Arsenal at the top of the points table for the majority of the season. Saka has slowed down a bit since the start of the year 2023 but still has managed to record 13 goals and 10 assists so far.

Tottenham Hotspur's star striker and England's national team captain Harry Kane, Newcastle United's full-back Kieran Trippier, and Manchester United's forward Marcus Rashford are the remaining three players on the shortlist. But, the in-form Liverpool forward Mohammed Salah has failed to make the shortlist this season despite having scored 19 goals and 10 assists to keep the Reds alive in the race for Champions League qualification next season.

Meanwhile, Haaland, Saka, and Odegaard are also included in the shortlist for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award. Gabriel Martinelli joins his Arsenal teammates in this category and is among the favorites to win the award as well. Newcastle United's young striker Alexander Isak and defender Sven Botman, Brighton's Moises Caicedo, and Alexis Mac Allister are the remaining four contenders for the award this season.

Latest Sports News