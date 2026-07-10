Erling Haaland makes massive statement ahead of crucial World Cup clash against 'favourites' England

New Delhi:

The stage is set for one of the most exciting games in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. England will be taking on Norway. The two sides will meet in the quarter-final of the tournament at the Miami Stadium on July 12th. It is worth noting that both Norway and England have been in impeccable form, and both sides will look to put in their best performance.

It is worth noting that star forward Erling Haaland has been in exceptional form in the tournament, with seven goals to his name. Haaland has been the driving force behind Norway’s success in the tournament, and ahead of the game, Haaland took centre stage and talked about how the pressure is on England ahead of the quarter-final.

"Yes, definitely. I think there's some clear favourites out there, England's one of them. I think all of you should put every single pressure on the English lads. Yeah, they [England fans] should be confident of progressing, definitely. It's England,” Haaland told reporters ahead of the game.

Haaland reflected on England’s entry into the quarter-finals

Furthermore, the star striker talked about how unbelievable it is for Norway to have reached the quarter-finals of the tournament. He revealed how his side’s performances and form have been surprising for him, and he also expressed his delight at the team’s success.

“I didn't expect it. To be honest, to be in the quarter-finals with Norway in the World Cup is quite surprising even for me. Playing against Brazil was kind of crazy for us Norwegians and to win against Brazil and then go and play England in the quarter-finals in the World Cup in the USA is quite special,” Haaland said.

With the kind of form Haaland is carrying, it could be interesting to see how the star striker fares in his side’s next game. It was Haaland’s brace that helped Norway eliminate Brazil, and a similar performance will be expected from him in the next game. However, England are coming on the back of a thrilling win against Mexico where Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane helped the side win, and they will be looking for a similar show against Norway as well.

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