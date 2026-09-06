Erling Haaland hails new signings after Manchester City continue unbeaten run in Premier League

The Premier League 2026-27 season has got off to a great start for Manchester City. Under new head coach Enzo Maresca, the side have won every game that they have won so far. With three matches played, the side has won all three games and occupies first place in the standings with nine points to their name.

At the forefront of their success has been star striker Erling Haaland. It is worth noting that the Norwegian star currently leads the goal-scoring charts with three goals to his name.

The side recently took on Coventry City in the league, and after the win, Haaland came forward and heaped praise on his side’s new signings Iliman Ndiaye and Enzo Fernandez after the side’s recent win.

"I think they did a really good game, both of them. Enzo came in and did really well on goal and had some chances actually; he could have scored. He did well. And Ndiaye, you can see his quality straight away,” Haaland said after the game.

“The way he dribbles past players, just gliding through. It was amazing to see. There’s a reason why they were brought by us, because they have quality. For them it’s about getting into the team as quickly as possible and getting the rhythm in,” he added.

Manchester City set to kick off their UCL season

It is worth noting that after three wins in a row in the Premier League, Manchester City will kick off their UEFA Champions League campaign. The side will be taking on FC Porto in their first game of the tournament. The two sides will meet in Porto for the clash on September 9, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Furthermore, after their clash against Porto, Manchester City will be gearing up for the highly anticipated Manchester derby. The side will take on arch-rivals Manchester United. The teams will meet in Old Trafford in Manchester on September 13, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top when they collide in the Premier League.

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