Erling Haaland equals Cristiano Ronaldo's long-standing record of fastest to 100 goals for European club

Arsenal held Manchester City in a 2-2 draw at Etihad to wide open the English Premier League 2024-25 title race on Sunday, September 22. Erling Haaland scored the opening goal to equal the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo's all-time record for the fastest 100 goals for a European football club.

The Ballon d'Or contender scored his 10th league goal of the season to equal Ronaldo's record. The Portuguese previously set the record in his first 105 games for Real Madrid after his record-breaking move to Santiago Bernabeu in 2009.

Fastest to 100 goals for European club

105 matches - Erling Haaland for Manchester City 105 matches - Cristiano Ronaldo for Real Madrid 120 matches - Luis Suarez for Barcelona 124 matches - Zlatan Ibrahimovic for PSG 131 matches - Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus 131 matches - Ruud Van Nistelrooy for Manchester United

Haaland, making his overall 105th appearance for the Citizens, registered his 100th goal for the club to give Arsenal an early lead. But the Gunners made a stunning comeback through a long-range goal from defender Riccardo Calafiori and then a header from Gabriel in the first half.

However, Arsenal were left shocked after the referee Michael Oliver showed two yellow cards to Leandro Trossard just before the half-time break. Manchester City were left frustrated in the second half by Mikel Arteta's men with a solid defence but John Stones scored an extra-time equaliser to maintain his team's unbeaten run in 2024.

A win kept Manchester City in the top position in the Premier League points table with 13 points in five games, one more than Liverpool and two more than fourth-placed Arsenal.