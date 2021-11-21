Follow us on Image Source : AP EPL 2021-22: Manchester City vs Everton Live Streaming; When and where to watch MNC vs EVE Live online

Manchester City will be looking to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Citizens entered the international break off the back of a 2-0 victory at Manchester United, while Everton picked up a point at home to Tottenham Hotspur in their last top-flight contest.

At what time does Manchester City vs Everton start?

Manchester City vs Everton will start at 07.30 PM.

When is Manchester City vs Everton?

Manchester City vs Everton will take place on November 21 (Sunday).

How do I watch live streaming of Manchester City vs Everton?

You can watch Manchester City vs Everton live football streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Everton?

You can watch Manchester City vs Everton on the Star Sports Select HD.

What are the probable playing XI for Manchester City vs Everton?

Manchester City (4-3-3) Ederson; Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling

Everton FC (4-4-2) Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Townsend, Allan, Delph, Iwobi; Gray; Richarlison