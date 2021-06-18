Follow us on Image Source : AP England vs Scotland Live Streaming Euro 2020: Find full details on when and where to watch ENG vs SCO Live Online on SonyLIV and TV Telecast on Sony TEN.

England vs Scotland Live Streaming Euro 2020: Watch ENG vs SCO Live Online on SonyLIV

A sporting rivalry which dates back to 1872 will rekindle in European Championships when England cross swords with Scotland in a pivotal fixture of the tournament. While the 2018 World Cup semifinalist England opened their Euro 2020 campaign with a slender win over Croatia, Scotland lost to the Czech Republic on home soil in Glasgow. This is the Scottish team's first appearance in a men's tournament of the 21st century. They had qualified for a European Championship in 1996 but didn't advance from the group stage after losing to England at Wembley.

The European Championships began a year late because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic but is still being called Euro 2020. The host cities for the EURO 2020 extravaganza are London, Seville, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bucharest, Rome, Munich, Baku and Saint Petersburg.

When is the England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will take place on Saturday, June 19.

What are the timings of the England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will be played at the Wembley stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will be telecasted on Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match?

England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match will live stream on Sony Liv and Jio TV (Sony Ten 2/Sony Ten 2 HD) in India.