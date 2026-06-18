June 18, 2026
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England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England kickstart proceedings in Dallas

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

England open their World Cup campaign against Croatia in Dallas. Tuchel’s side, led by Kane and Bellingham, face a seasoned Croatia team inspired by Modrić. A tight, tactical Group L clash is expected, with midfield control key to the outcome.

England team
England team Image Source : AFP
Dallas:

England begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Croatia in a heavyweight Group L opener at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, a fixture that immediately sets the tone in what is expected to be a tightly contested group.

Thomas Tuchel’s side arrives with serious expectations after an impressive qualifying run and a squad packed with attacking talent, led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. England’s blend of power, pressing and technical quality makes them one of the pre-tournament favourites, but questions remain about how they handle elite opposition in a tournament environment.

Croatia, meanwhile, continue to defy expectations with a core of experienced leaders still driving them forward. Luka Modric remains the heartbeat of midfield, supported by Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic, while Josko Gvardiol adds modern defensive strength. Their recent tournament pedigree, finalists in 2018 and third place in 2022, underlines their ability to perform on the biggest stage.

This rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final brings added narrative tension, with England still seeking revenge for that extra-time defeat. The midfield battle is expected to be decisive, with Croatia’s control and experience tested by England’s intensity and depth.

With both sides boasting world-class talent and contrasting styles, a cagey, tactical encounter feels likely, where moments of individual brilliance could decide a match that may already shape Group L.

 

Live updates :England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: ENG vs CRO Latest Match Updates, Harry Kane, Starting XI, Commentary

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  • 1:37 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Scrappy from England

    England captain Kane gets his first chance to spin and pick out a pass after being played in by Madueke in midfield, but the forward completely miscues his attempt. A scrappy start overall from Tuchel’s side so far. They try to control the midfield at the moment. 

  • 1:35 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Croatia's chance goes begging

    Perisic swings in a left-footed delivery and picks out Sutalo at the far post, but the Ajax defender’s volley flies well over the crossbar. A decent opening for Croatia, but they can’t make it count.

  • 1:29 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for live action!

    The match between England and Croatia begins in Dallas. The Three Lions are attacking from left to right, while Croatia are going from right to left. England to start the proceedings. 

  • 1:24 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Time for the national anthems

    England players are in arms as they sing the national anthem. It will be followed by Croatia's national anthem. 

  • 1:23 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Special badge for Luka Modric

    Luka Modric is wearing a “legacy” badge on his sleeve tonight. The special patches have been introduced for this tournament, with designs set to be later featured in Topps trading cards. Alongside the “legacy” badges for players who have appeared at five or more World Cups, there are also “Golden Glove” patches for past winners, as well as “Golden Boot” versions, like the one seen on Harry Kane’s sleeve tonight.

  • 1:22 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Some records for England players

    Elliot Anderson becomes the first Nottingham Forest player to feature for England at a major tournament since Stuart Pearce in the Euro ’96 semi-final against Germany.

    Harry Kane is making his 115th England appearance, moving past Steven Gerrard (114) and drawing level with David Beckham in joint-third on the all-time list, with only Peter Shilton (125) and Wayne Rooney (120) ahead of him.

    Jude Bellingham also makes history, becoming the youngest European player ever to appear at four major tournaments, aged just 22 years and 353 days.

  • 1:20 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England's struggling recent past

    England have breezed through World Cup qualifying, winning every match without conceding a single goal. However, in their two most recent tests against ‘competitive’ opposition over the past year, Senegal and Japan, they came up short, losing both encounters. Croatia may lean heavily on experience, but they will still offer a stern examination of England’s World Cup credentials.

  • 1:17 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Croatia Playing XI:

    Dominik Livakovic, Josko Gvardiol, Luka Vuskovic, Josip Sutalo, Ivan Perisic, Luka Modric, Petar Sucic, Josip Stanisic, Martin Baturina, Mario Pasalic, Petar Musa

  • 1:16 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    England Playing XI:

    Jordan Pickford, Reece James, John Stones, Erik Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Noni Madueke, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane

  • 1:09 AM (IST)Jun 18, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The blockbuster clash!

    Hello and welcome to the coverage of the blockbuster clash between England and Croatia from Dallas. Both teams have announced their playing XIs. It's a repeat of the 2018 semi-final, where Croatia beat England to progress to the final. Can they repeat the history or England will finally have their revenge? Stay tuned. 

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