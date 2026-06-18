England vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England kickstart proceedings in Dallas

Dallas:

England begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Croatia in a heavyweight Group L opener at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, a fixture that immediately sets the tone in what is expected to be a tightly contested group.

Thomas Tuchel’s side arrives with serious expectations after an impressive qualifying run and a squad packed with attacking talent, led by Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice. England’s blend of power, pressing and technical quality makes them one of the pre-tournament favourites, but questions remain about how they handle elite opposition in a tournament environment.

Croatia, meanwhile, continue to defy expectations with a core of experienced leaders still driving them forward. Luka Modric remains the heartbeat of midfield, supported by Mateo Kovacic and Ivan Perisic, while Josko Gvardiol adds modern defensive strength. Their recent tournament pedigree, finalists in 2018 and third place in 2022, underlines their ability to perform on the biggest stage.

This rematch of the 2018 World Cup semi-final brings added narrative tension, with England still seeking revenge for that extra-time defeat. The midfield battle is expected to be decisive, with Croatia’s control and experience tested by England’s intensity and depth.

With both sides boasting world-class talent and contrasting styles, a cagey, tactical encounter feels likely, where moments of individual brilliance could decide a match that may already shape Group L.