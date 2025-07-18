England's dramatic late-win against Sweden help them qualify for Euros semis, to face Italy

Zurich (Switzerland):

England produced a sensational comeback and survived a marathon penalty shootout to defeat Sweden, securing their place in the Women’s Euro semifinals in dramatic fashion. The defending champions found themselves trailing 2-0 within the first half-hour, as Sweden punished early defensive errors. Kosovare Asllani opened the scoring in the second minute, finishing a slick move set up by Stina Blackstenius. The Arsenal striker then doubled Sweden’s advantage in the 25th minute, racing past Jess Carter to slot home confidently.

England looked rattled and disjointed for much of the first half. However, coach Sarina Wiegman's decisive substitutions in the second half changed the game for the Lionesses. Beth Mead, Michelle Agyemang, and Esme Morgan were introduced around the 70th minute, followed by Chloe Kelly, whose impact was immediate.

Lucy Bronze gave England hope in the 79th minute with a powerful header from a Kelly cross, and just two minutes later, 18-year-old Agyemang capitalised on a loose ball to level the score, sending the match to extra time, after it finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Despite chances for both sides in the extra period, neither team could find a winner. The match headed to a nerve-shredding penalty shootout that featured 14 attempts in total. Swedish goalkeeper Jennifer Falk was heroic, saving four penalties and nearly clinching victory, but her own attempt to seal the win was blasted over the crossbar.

England seized the momentum, with Bronze eventually converting to put the holders ahead. After misses from Sofia Jakobsson and Smilla Holmberg, the latter skying her shot, England emerged victorious.

All blur but we are ecstatic: Hannah Hampton

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, who played through a bloody nose, described the moment as surreal: “It’s all a blur, but we’re ecstatic.”

Coach Wiegman admitted the match was emotionally draining and added that it was one of the hardest games she has ever watched. She briefly highlighted the strategy and lauded the players for playing with immense difficulties, which players often face after 90 minutes of dramatic action.

“It was hard. One of the hardest games I’ve ever watched. Very emotional. We could’ve been out four or five times during the game. When you’re 2-0 down at halftime, it’s not good. We started badly, and then at the end of the first half we got better, and in the second half we got better, In the extra-time, some players injured, some players cramping, Hannah Hampton with blood all over the place, then we go to the penalty shootout and we miss a lot but they miss even more and we’re through,” she added.”

England will now meet Italy in the semifinals in Geneva on Tuesday, as they continue their quest to defend their European crown