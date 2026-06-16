June 16, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. England defender ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026, Thomas Tuchel calls Chelsea star as replacement

England defender ruled out of FIFA World Cup 2026, Thomas Tuchel calls Chelsea star as replacement

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

England have suffered a major setback ahead of their FIFA World Cup opener, with Tino Livramento ruled out due to a calf injury. Thomas Tuchel has drafted in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah as a replacement, while concerns over defensive depth remain.

Tino Livramento
Tino Livramento Image Source : AFP
New Delhi:

England have been forced into a late defensive change ahead of their opening World Cup fixture after Tino Livramento was withdrawn from the squad because of a calf injury sustained in training. The setback occurred on Sunday, only days before England's tournament opener against Croatia on late Wednesday night. 

Notably, the injury has ended Livramento's involvement in the competition before he could make an appearance, prompting the coaching staff to turn to Trevoh Chalobah as his replacement. The timing of the injury is particularly unfortunate for Livramento, whose availability had already been uncertain following a thigh problem that kept him out during the closing weeks of the domestic season. Despite concerns over his fitness, the Newcastle United defender had travelled with the squad but will now miss the remainder of the tournament.

England's management moved swiftly to fill the vacancy within FIFA's regulations, which permit the replacement of an outfield player suffering a serious injury or illness up to 24 hours before a team's first match at the World Cup.

Chalobah to join the team before Croatia game

Chalobah, who has made one senior appearance for England, has been called into the squad but will not arrive in time for the Croatia encounter. The Chelsea defender is travelling to the national team's base in Kansas City while the rest of the squad prepare to head to Dallas for their opening assignment.

In the meantime, Livramento's international career has gathered momentum since making his senior debut under Gareth Southgate in November 2024. Since Thomas Tuchel took charge, the 23-year-old has featured on five occasions and started twice. He also played a role in England's World Cup preparations, appearing as a half-time substitute in the victory over New Zealand before remaining among the substitutes against Costa Rica.

The latest injury concern also places additional focus on England's options at right-back. Reece James is regarded as Tuchel's preferred choice in the position, although questions remain over his own fitness after another campaign disrupted by injuries. The Chelsea defender missed nine matches at the end of the season because of a hamstring issue.

England still retain alternatives within the squad. Djed Spence offers versatility across both defensive flanks and has been used six times under Tuchel, while Ezri Konsa brings further experience despite primarily operating as a central defender.

Chalobah returns to the international setup having last appeared for England in June 2025, when he completed a full match against Senegal. Although naturally a centre-back, he had remained in contention under Tuchel and was included among the substitutes during several World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Also Read:

Did Mexico legend Guillermo Ochoa confirm his professional retirement? Interview gives major hint

Will Neymar play for Brazil in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash vs Haiti? Latest reports drop big update

Lionel Messi's participation in FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria revealed by coach Scaloni
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
Football England Squad FIFA World Cup 2026
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\