June 28, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Sports
  3. Football
  4. ENG vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England made five changes in hope to bounce back to winning ways
 Live now

ENG vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England made five changes in hope to bounce back to winning ways

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Updated:

England face already-eliminated Panama aiming to finish top of Group L at the FIFA World Cup 2026. While the Three Lions seek momentum before the knockouts, Panama will look to end a difficult campaign with their first goal and a spirited performance. Check live updates.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham
Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham Image Source : AFP
New York:

England will look to seal top spot in Group L when they take on already-eliminated Panama in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage fixture at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the early hours of Sunday. After opening their campaign with an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia, Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Ghana, leaving qualification in their own hands but with work still to do to ensure a favourable route into the knockout rounds.

England remain favourites heading into the contest, with captain Harry Kane spearheading the attack alongside creative midfielders Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. Tuchel also made five changes to freshen his squad, particularly with one eye on the Round of 32. 

Panama, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing tournament. Consecutive 1-0 defeats to Ghana and Croatia ended their hopes of progressing, while leaving them as the only team yet to score at the World Cup. Despite their elimination, coach Thomas Christiansen has urged his players to remain competitive and finish the tournament with pride after insisting his side still has plenty to prove on the global stage.

The two nations have met only once before at a World Cup, with England recording a commanding 6-1 victory in Russia in 2018. While Panama will hope for a far more competitive outing this time, England know that three points would strengthen their momentum heading into the knockout phase and reinforce their status as one of the tournament's leading contenders.

 

Live updates :ENG vs PAN FIFA World Cup LIVE: England vs Panama Live Score, Tactical analysis, minute by minute commentary, Highlights

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 2:03 AM (IST)Jun 28, 2026
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    We are live from New Jersey!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match between England and Panama from New Jersey. Both sides have already announced the playing XIs and are currently engaging in light training sessions. The kickoff happens soon. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Football Section
FIFA World Cup 2026 England Football Panama
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\