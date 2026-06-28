ENG vs PAN FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE: England made five changes in hope to bounce back to winning ways

New York:

England will look to seal top spot in Group L when they take on already-eliminated Panama in their final FIFA World Cup 2026 group-stage fixture at the New York New Jersey Stadium in the early hours of Sunday. After opening their campaign with an impressive 4-2 victory over Croatia, Thomas Tuchel's side were held to a frustrating goalless draw by Ghana, leaving qualification in their own hands but with work still to do to ensure a favourable route into the knockout rounds.

England remain favourites heading into the contest, with captain Harry Kane spearheading the attack alongside creative midfielders Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka. Tuchel also made five changes to freshen his squad, particularly with one eye on the Round of 32.

Panama, meanwhile, have endured a disappointing tournament. Consecutive 1-0 defeats to Ghana and Croatia ended their hopes of progressing, while leaving them as the only team yet to score at the World Cup. Despite their elimination, coach Thomas Christiansen has urged his players to remain competitive and finish the tournament with pride after insisting his side still has plenty to prove on the global stage.

The two nations have met only once before at a World Cup, with England recording a commanding 6-1 victory in Russia in 2018. While Panama will hope for a far more competitive outing this time, England know that three points would strengthen their momentum heading into the knockout phase and reinforce their status as one of the tournament's leading contenders.