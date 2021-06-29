ENG vs GER: Germany players to take a knee at Euro 2020

Follow us on Image Source : AP Germany players to take a knee at Euro 2020

Germany captain Manuel Neuer said the team will join the England players in taking a knee against racism before their European Championship game at Wembley Stadium. Neuer said, “We stand for tolerance. There was no question for us.”

The German goalkeeper has been wearing a captain’s armband with rainbow colors for the tournament and he says England counterpart Harry Kane will do the same in a show of solidarity.

Germany coach Joachim Löw says he thinks “it’s right that the team is campaigning for these values.”

England is one of several teams that has been taking a knee before games at Euro 2020. Portugal and Belgium’s players all took part in the gesture against racism before their game on Sunday. Referee Felix Brych also took part.