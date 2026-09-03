Elliot Anderson weighs in on his decision to join Manchester City ahead of much-awaited Manchester derby

The Premier League 2026-27 season has got off to a stellar start for Manchester City. One of the best teams in the league, City broke the bank once more, signing a plethora of big names and adding them to their ranks ahead of the new season.

Amid the big money signings, the arrival of Elliot Anderson stood out. Coming into the side after a big-money move, Anderson has quickly established himself as one of the core players in the squad.

After completing his move, Anderson took centre stage and talked about his move, and ever since he has watched football, Manchester City has been the biggest club, taking an indirect dig at Manchester United as well.

“I think it’s just them being winners. They’re relentless, and that’s the sort of team I want to be a part of, champions and people who win trophies and am really looking forward to working with Enzo Maresca. I’ve watched his teams over the past couple of years and spoken to a few of the lads from Chelsea, and they all rate him very highly,” Anderson told JioHotstar.

Anderson talked about the prospect of playing in the derby

There is no doubt that one of the biggest games in the English league is the Manchester derby, which is the clash between Manchester United and Manchester City. The two sides will take on each other at the Etihad Stadium on September 13 for the highly anticipated encounter.

“It’s one of the biggest derbies in the world. For as long as I’ve known Manchester, City have been the kings of Manchester. So yeah, it’ll be a great fixture, and I can’t wait to be involved in something like that. I probably said it last year, Kevin De Bruyne is someone I’ve hugely looked up to over the past seven or eight years. Growing up through the academy at Newcastle, I always wanted to play like him, and I’ve watched him all the time. To be sitting here in the team that he was doing it for is so special!” Anderson said.

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