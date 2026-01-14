Egypt vs Senegal, Morocco vs Nigeria: Where to watch AFCON semi-final live on TV and online in India? Egypt and Senegal clash in the AFCON 2025 semi-final, with Salah and Mane headlining. Egypt beat Côte d’Ivoire 3‑2 in the quarters while Senegal edged Mali 1‑0. The winner faces Morocco or Nigeria in the final, both teams having strong unbeaten runs in the tournament.

Tangier, Morocco:

Egypt and Senegal meet in the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 semi-final in Tangier on January 14, 2026, with a place in the final at stake. Egypt earned their spot after a thrilling 3‑2 win over defending champions Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter-final, remaining unbeaten in this edition, while Senegal advanced by edging Mali 1‑0.

Seven-time AFCON winners Egypt aim to end a 16-year title drought, and the fixture revives a storied rivalry. Historically, the teams have met five times at the tournament, each side winning twice with one draw, which was eventually won by Senegal in the penalties.

The fixture pits Mohamed Salah against Sadio Mane in a marquee African rivalry, both pivotal to their team’s attacking threat. They were teammates in Liverpool’s one of the most successful eras in the Premier League, before Mane went on to join Bayern Munich. The Senegal forward now plays at Al Nassr alongside Cristiano Ronaldo.

Notably, the winner of the heavyweight clash will take on the winner between Morocco and Nigeria, the second semi-final of the AFCON. Hosts Morocco topped Group A unbeaten and reached this stage by beating Cameroon 2‑0, keeping four clean sheets and conceding only once in the tournament so far.

Nigeria arrive with a perfect record, winning all five of their matches, including a 2‑0 quarter‑final victory over Algeria, and have scored 14 goals in the competition. Morocco are seeking their first AFCON title since 1976, while Nigeria are chasing a fourth continental crown and a ninth final appearance.

AFCON 2026 semi-final: Egypt vs Senegal, Morocco vs Nigeria Broadcast Details

When are Egypt vs Senegal and Morocco vs Nigeria matches?

Egypt vs Senegal will take place on January 14 and Morocco vs Nigeria will be played on January 15, as per the Indian Standard Time.

At what time do the Egypt vs Senegal and Morocco vs Nigeria matches begin?

The match between Egypt vs Senegal will begin at 10:30 AM IST and around 1:30 AM the next day, the match between Morocco vs Nigeria will be played.

Where is the Egypt vs Senegal and Morocco vs Nigeria matches being played?

The match between Egypt vs Senegal will be played at the Grand Stade de Tanger and the match between Morocco vs Nigeria will be played at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

Where can you watch the Egypt vs Senegal and Morocco vs Nigeria match on TV in India?

The match between Egypt vs Senegal and Morocco vs Nigeria won’t be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you watch the Egypt vs Senegal and Morocco vs Nigeria match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Egypt vs Senegal and Morocco vs Nigeria football matches online on Fancode.