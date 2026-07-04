Egypt progress to FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16 after thrilling win over Australia in penalties

Dallas:

Egypt defeated Australia 4–2 in a penalty shootout after a 1–1 draw in regulation and extra time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash on July 3. With the win, the Mohamad Salah-led side advanced to the Round of 16 after a tense and dramatic knockout contest decided from the spot.

Notably, Egypt took an early lead in the 13th minute through Emam Ashour, who finished a well-worked move to put the African side ahead and set the tone for a tightly contested match. Australia, however, gradually grew into the game and found an equaliser in the 55th minute when Egypt’s Mohamed Hany turned the ball into his own net under pressure, bringing the score level at 1–1. He also became the first player since 1966 to score two own goals in a single edition of a World Cup.

Australia created a chance from a free-kick on the left flank and filled the box with their own players. While attempting to clear the ball, Hany failed to time it and put it in his own net. The match remained deadlocked through the remainder of normal time and extra time, with both sides failing to convert key chances in a high-pressure knockout environment.

Egypt were the better side in the attack, but Australia managed to keep it under control, courtesy of a sensational game from goalkeeper Patrick Beach. The match could have ended in injury time after 90 minutes, but his quick reflection from close range saved the Socceroos. In the extra time, defensive discipline and cautious buildup play defined large stretches of the game as neither team managed to find a breakthrough.

Questionable tactical move from Australia

Meanwhile, Australia made a strange tactical move ahead of the penalty shootout when they subbed off in-form keeper Beach. He was replaced by captain Mathew Ryan specifically for the shootout. However, Ryan was unable to make an impact in the decisive moment, failing to save any of Egypt’s penalties.

Australia’s own shootout began on a difficult note when Harry Souttar missed their opening penalty. The setback proved costly as Egypt maintained composure from the spot. Further pressure mounted on Australia when 18-year-old Lucas Herrington stepped up for the fourth penalty and skied his attempt over the bar, effectively sealing their fate in the shootout.

Egypt converted four of their penalties to complete a 4–2 victory in the shootout, securing progression to the Round of 16. They will now play the winner of Argentina vs Cape Verde in the round of 16.

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