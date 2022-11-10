Follow us on Image Source : GETTY EFL Cup Round 3: Nightmare for London clubs as Spurs, Chelsea, Arsenal out; Liverpool & City advance

The EFL Cup Round 3 ended in a nightmare for London clubs as five Premier League teams exited the EFL Cup including Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur. The night also saw Manchester City and Liverpool advance to the latter stages of the competition with further two London clubs – West Ham United and Crystal Palace also enduring a tough night as they too crashed out of the tournament. The result now means that if Manchester United fail to advance on Thursday (November 10), City and Liverpool will be the only teams from the Big 6 to remain in the contest.

Manchester City defeated Chelsea 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium to progress through to the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup. Second-half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez were enough for Pep Guardiola's side to secure a deserved victory but they had to rely on second-choice goalkeeper Stefan Ortega making two superb saves from teenager Lewis Hall to preserve their two-goal cushion.

Tottenham exited the Carabao Cup in dismal fashion as goals from Renan Lodi and Jesse Lingard gave Nottingham Forest a 2-0 third round win against Antonio Conte's side. Forest were well worth the victory and struck the post in the first half through Taiwo Awoniyi, with Lingard and Joe Worrall also going close as Spurs put in another inferior first-half display.

Brighton came from behind to knock Arsenal out of the Carabao Cup as they won 3-1 in their third-round tie. Eddie Nketiah put Arsenal ahead at the Emirates Stadium, but the Seagulls hit back through a Danny Welbeck penalty, before second-half goals from Kaoru Mitoma and Tariq Lamptey put the tie beyond doubt.

Caoimhin Kelleher was the penalty shootout hero once again for Liverpool as the Carabao Cup holders scraped into round four with a spot-kick victory over Derby. Normal time ended goalless at Anfield with Paul Warne's League One opponents holding firm against a much-changed Liverpool side, with Jurgen Klopp making 11 changes.

