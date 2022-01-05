Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Tottenham's Cristian Romero (left) with Chelsea's Kai Havertz

EFL Cup 2021-22 Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast

Romelu Lukaku is all set to return to playing XI as Chelsea face East London side Tottenham in the first leg of the English League Cup (known as Carabao Cup for sponsorship reasons) semifinals at the Stamford Bridge. Lukaku was dropped from the squad for a big Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday after giving a TV interview in which he expressed his unhappiness at Chelsea and indicated he had issues with manager Thomas Tuchel’s style of play.

Tuchel said he has held clear-the-air talks with Lukaku and the player was returning to training on Tuesday. Timo Werner could also be back in Chelsea's team after injury while Tottenham is waiting on what manager Antonio Conte described as “a couple of situations" regarding potential COVID-19 cases in his squad. (Written by AP)

What time will the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

The EFL Cup 2021-22 fixture between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 1:15 am IST on Thursday, January 6, at Stamford Bridge.

What TV channel will show the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur will get televised on Colors Infinity in India.

How can I live stream the Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The EFL Cup match between Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Voot app as well as on Jio TV.