East Bengal urges PM Modi to step in as ISL crisis deepens East Bengal have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene as the Indian Super League faces uncertainty after a failed commercial tender, triggering nationwide concern, declining investment and instability affecting both clubs and the national team.

Kolkata:

East Bengal have made an extraordinary appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his direct intervention as uncertainty over the Indian Super League’s future begins to shake the foundations of Indian football. The club’s letter, signed by president Murari Lal Lohia, reflects growing alarm within the sport as administrative setbacks collide with worrying on-field results.

The tipping point came after the ISL’s latest commercial tender failed to attract a single bidder, a development that has thrown the All India Football Federation (AIFF) into fresh disarray. Once marketed as the engine that would drive Indian football into a new era, the ISL is now struggling to assure even basic continuity. With no confirmed kick-off date for the upcoming season, clubs, players and fans are effectively left waiting in a vacuum, unsure whether the league will resume at all.

This instability has now begun to seep into the national team setup. India’s recent 0–1 defeat to Bangladesh in Dhaka, their first loss to the neighbours in more than 20 years, has intensified concerns about a broader decline. That result contributed to the Blue Tigers slipping to 142nd in the latest FIFA rankings, a stark reminder of the ground the country is rapidly losing.

Clubs approached Supreme Court

Twelve ISL clubs have already approached the Supreme Court seeking clarity, but East Bengal has broken ranks by appealing straight to the Prime Minister’s Office. The Kolkata giants warned in their letter that the lack of clear communication from the league administrators has sparked anxiety across the football community and risks long-term damage to the sport’s ecosystem.

The club also highlighted a sharp drop in corporate interest, urging the government to help restore investor confidence before the situation worsens. Earlier this year, East Bengal had even reached out to the BCCI, suggesting that Indian cricket’s governing body step in and support football during this period of instability.

With Ahmedabad preparing to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the club argued that stabilising football must be recognised as a national priority. Expressing faith in the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening Indian sport, East Bengal said decisive leadership now could help the country regain momentum and rebuild its presence on the international stage.