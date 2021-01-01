ISL: East Bengal sign promising Nigerian forward Enobakhare

Image Source : EAST BENGAL File photo of Enobakhare.

SC East Bengal on Friday announced the signing of young Nigerian forward Bright Enobakhare for the remainder of the Indian Super League.

The 22-year-old last played for Greek club AEK Athens. He is a product of the Wolves Academy and made 49 appearances for the Championship winning Wolverhampton squad, netting three goals.

"I am absolutely delighted with the signing of Bright. I have had a good few chats with him, given him our vision and our beliefs…what we want to achieve here. He has accepted them with an open mind," head coach Robbie Fowler said.

"The signing of a young, talented and very good player adds to our squad. I will stress how young and talented he is. If you look at the foreign players who have come in, the likes of Matti Steinmann are fairly young for foreign players in this league," Fowler added.

Enobakhare expressed his delight at joining the squad.

"It is the biggest club in India and offers me a fresh challenge. The Indian Super League is growing at a rapid pace and I believe I can fulfil my potential there," Enobakhare said.

"I know the league is already underway and I have to quickly get along with the squad and I am ready for that. I am really looking forward to the challenge ahead," he added.

Enobakhare also joined Scottish Premiership club Kilmarnock on a six-month loan deal and then spent the remaining part of the season with League One side Coventry City. He found the back of the net six times in 18 appearances for Coventry City.