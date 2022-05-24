East Bengal in talks with Manchester United and others for ownership: Sourav Ganguly

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly during a press conference (file photo)

Manchester United may end up taking the ownership of East Bengal one of oldest football clubs in India.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly who is facilitating the deal said that negotiations are on with the 'Red Devils' and a few others. However, a clear picture will emerge in about two weeks.

East Bengal were also talking with with Bangladesh-based Bashundhara Group but there was no deal.

Ganguly said, "Yes we have spoken to them and others also. It will take 10-12 more days to know who will be the entity."

Asked whether the European football giants are coming as an investor, the Indian cricket icon said: "No-no (they are coming) as an owner."

The century-old club have struggled to keep their ties with the investors intact in recent times.

First it was Bengaluru-based Quess Corp, who exited after a two-year association despite a three-year agreement, jeopardising their ISL entry.

Just when they failed to rope in any investor, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee came to their rescue with a pact with Shree Cement Ltd as they made last-minute entry into the ISL 2020-21.

The cement conglomerate bought a majority stake of 76 per cent to help them enter ISL and follow their bitter rivals Mohun Bagan who merged with ATK the same season.

But East Bengal's association did not go off well as their executive committee refused to sign the final agreement, claiming discrepancies in the initial term.

SC East Bengal hired Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler but due to poor planning and lack of preparation they finished a lowly ninth in their maiden ISL season with nineA losses, eight draws and just three wins.

It was once again at the behest of Mamata Banerjee, Shree Cement had agreed to continue in the last ISL edition where it went worse as they finished bottom of the table with just one win from 20 matches which included 11 losses and eight draws.

Their association ended last month after Shree Cement Ltd handed over the sporting rights.

