Dying to make a mark in upcoming I-League, says striker Sumeet Passi

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PASSI_786 With the new season set to kick off on January 9 next year, the side from Punjab began training earlier this month in Kolkata under head coach Curtis Fleming.

Striker Sumeet Passi, who made his India debut back in 2016, is hungry to 'make a mark' in the upcoming I-League season and return to the senior national team fold as he dons the RoundGlass Punjab FC colours.

"Playing for the national team is a matter of immense pride and making my India debut was a dream come true. I am dying to make a mark this season and get a place again in the senior team. I will do my best and give my all in terms of hard work. I want to score many goals and win matches for my team," Passi told i-league.org.

With the new season set to kick off on January 9 next year, the side from Punjab began training earlier this month in Kolkata under head coach Curtis Fleming. The forward stated that with the action resuming after a long gap due to the lockdown, he is looking ahead and has set his sights on going all the way and lifting the I-League trophy.

"Training with my new team has been fantastic and our preparation is in full swing. RoundGlass Punjab have a very professional set-up and that's why I was keen on signing with them. I want to win the league with the team and after this long break, the matches can't come soon enough for us. I am really looking forward to the action," Passi said.

"Football has returned after a long gap and it seems like forever since we last played. I feel very lucky that the Hero I-League is being conducted under these challenging circumstances and it's great for us players that we don't end up losing a precious season in our careers. I would like to thank everyone who is making this possible," the 26-year-old added.

Among the competing sides this season will be the AIFF's developmental team Indian Arrows, which is where Passi also made his first foray into senior football seven years ago and it played a 'fundamental role' in shaping his career.

"My experience with the Indian Arrows was fundamental in shaping me as a professional. It helped me grow as a player and a lot of other players as well. It will be great to play them as an opponent this time around. I am sure they will have a lot of talented players and I am really looking forward to playing against them," he said.