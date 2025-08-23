Durand Cup 2025 final live streaming: When and where to watch NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour? Durand Cup 2025 final live streaming: NorthEast United look to defend their title, while Diamond Harbour are looking to pull off another upset after having made their way into the Durand Cup 2025 final. Here is how you can watch the final between NorthEast United and Diamond Harbour.

New Delhi:

Defending Champions NorthEast United will put their Durand Cup title on the line as they face debutants Diamond Harbour in the summit clash on Saturday, August 23. The defending champions come into the title clash after beating Shillong Lajong 1-0 in the semifinal, while the debutants have stormed into the summit clash after stunning East Bengal in the second semifinal 2-1.

There is a lot on the line in the final of the tournament, with the winner set to receive Rs 1.21 crore in cash along with the trophy. Speaking ahead of the final, Diamond Harbour coach Kibu Vicuna reflected how his team has come this far and has the belief. "When we qualified for the quarter-finals, tell me how many people said we will come come this far? We are very happy, we are very proud and we want to continue the way we play. We are the newcomers in the I-League and NorthEast United are the defending champions. For us, it is going to be important to control the emotions and at the same time be ambitious. We have the confidence and belief," Vicuna said ahead of the summit clash.

"It’s important to have self-confidence and belief in the group. Just because there are new players doesn’t mean they are not good enough. They are improving every day and proving they are ready to fight at the highest level," he added.

Meanwhile, NorthEast coach Juan Pedro heaped praise on his opponents and dismissed his team being favourite to win the Durand Cup. "DHFC have done very well so far. They have defeated East Bengal, who were the favourites. I don't think we are the favourites. It's the final. In the final, there are no good teams. There are no favourites. This is a very psychological game. I think the team who is strong mentally will win the game," he said.

Ahead of the final, here are the live streaming details.

When will the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final take place?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will take place on Saturday, August 23.

Where will the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final take place?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata.

When will the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final start?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will start at 5:30 PM IST on Saturday.​

Where can we watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final on TV in India?

The NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will be available for telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final online in India?

The live streaming for the NorthEast United vs Diamond Harbour Durand Cup 2025 final will be available on SonyLiv.