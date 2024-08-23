Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan beat Punjab FC 6-5 in sudden death to reach in semifinals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mohun Bagan players.

Durand Cup 2024: Mohun Bagan defeated Punjab FC in the third quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2024 to keep their title defence alive on Friday, August 23. The Mariners edged past a tough challenge from the Punjab side 6-5 in the sudden death to make their way into the semifinals.

The game went down the wire at the JRD Sports Complex Stadium, Jamshedpur. It was all squared at 3-3 with nothing to separate them in the regulation time. With no extra time available, the game went into the penalties.

Punjab were leading 4-3 in the first four spot kicks but they lost steam when it mattered the most. Ivan hit the post on the final attempt before Stewart scored for the Mariners to take the game into the sudden death. Both the teams scored but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Kaith made a save in the second sudden death kick following which Aldred scored for the defenders to win the game.

More to follow...