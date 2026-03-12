Donald Trump warns Iran's footballers of 'life and safety' risks if they choose to play in FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has been one of the most sought-after tournaments of the year. The marquee event is slated to be held in the USA, and with the ongoing West Asia war, the situation around Iran’s participation in the tournament has been quite complex.

With Iran looking to pull out of the tournament, the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, came forward and revealed that Iran is welcome to compete in the upcoming FIFA World Cup but quickly advised against it, stating that it could not end well for their safety.

“The Iran national soccer team is welcome to the World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety,” the US president said on his Truth Social platform.

It is interesting to note that Trump’s comments came after FIFA president Gianni Infantino said he had received assurances from Trump that Iran would be welcome at the tournament.

“We also spoke about the current situation in Iran and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026. During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States,” Infantino wrote on Instagram.

Who would take Iran’s place if they withdraw?

Notably, if Iran officially withdraws from the World Cup, FIFA will have to pick a new team to replace them in the tournament. Currently, Iraq and the UAE are the top candidates to join the tournament.

As the highest-ranked Asian team that is yet to qualify, Iraq is the frontrunner to replace Iran in case they withdraw. Currently, Iraq is set to face either Bolivia or Suriname in the play-off final on March 31 in the inter-confederation play-offs.

