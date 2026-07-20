Donald Trump lingers on podium in awkward moment as Spain lift FIFA World Cup, video goes viral

Highlights Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 to win FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title.

The final match was played at New York New Jersey Stadium.

New York:

Spain celebrated their FIFA World Cup 2026 triumph in style after edging past defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, but the biggest talking point after the final whistle was not just the trophy lift. An awkward moment involving US President Donald Trump during the post-match presentation ceremony quickly grabbed attention, with videos of the incident spreading rapidly across social media. Trump, who presented the World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri, remained on the podium even as the Spanish players gathered for the iconic trophy-lifting moment. What followed was an uncomfortable yet brief exchange that soon became one of the most-discussed moments from the final.

Trump remains on podium during Spain's title celebrations

Following Spain's dramatic victory, Trump walked onto the field alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino to take part in the medal and trophy presentation at New York New Jersey Stadium. Before the ceremony began, Infantino had announced that the US President would hand over the FIFA World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri.

After presenting medals to players and members of both coaching staffs, Trump handed the famous trophy to Rodri. As the Spanish captain called his teammates together for the traditional trophy lift, Trump initially stayed among the celebrating players instead of stepping away from the podium.

Rodri also appeared to subtly indicate that Trump should move aside so the team could celebrate the historic moment together. Moments later, FIFA President Gianni Infantino also stepped in and guided the US President away, allowing Spain's players to enjoy the spotlight as they lifted their second World Cup trophy.

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Boos greet Trump before the trophy ceremony

Trump's appearance during the presentation also drew reactions from the crowd. As he entered the pitch alongside Infantino for the post-match ceremony, sections of spectators greeted him with boos. The reaction gradually faded as the medal presentation got underway and attention shifted towards the players and the trophy ceremony.

However, the incident returned to the spotlight minutes later after the trophy presentation, when Trump's delayed exit from the podium caught the attention of fans inside the stadium as well as viewers watching around the world.

Viral videos dominate social media after final

Clips showing both the crowd's reaction and the awkward trophy-lift moment spread quickly across social media platforms soon after the final. Many users shared videos of Trump remaining in the frame as Spain prepared to celebrate, while others highlighted the moment when Rodri and later Infantino appeared to encourage him to leave the stage before the trophy was finally raised.

The brief interaction soon became one of the most viral moments of the FIFA World Cup final, which led to widespread discussion online alongside Spain's championship victory.

Spain dethrone Argentina to become world champions

While the podium incident grabbed headlines, Spain's footballers had already scripted history on the field. The European side defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time in a closely fought final to lift the FIFA World Cup title. Captain Rodri had the honour of receiving the trophy before celebrating with his teammates in front of nearly 80,000 spectators at the New York New Jersey Stadium. Trump watched the summit clash from the stands alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino before joining him on the field for the presentation ceremony.

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