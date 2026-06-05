June 5, 2026
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'Don't take it that seriously': Manchester City chairman makes shocking revelation after Pep Guardiola's exit

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Manchester City chairman Al Mubarak came forward and talked about how former head coach Pep Guardiola tried to quit 100 times in 10 years, and had to be managed as he finally left the club after 10 years of service.

Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

English football club Manchester City’s new era is taking shape. After 10 years of service, head coach Pep Guardiola has left the club, and Enzo Maresca has been appointed as his successor ahead of the new season. In 10 years, Pep Guadiola shaped a legacy at Man City. 

Winning 20 major titles with the side, which includes 6 league titles, 5 EFL cups, 3 FA cups, 3 Community Shields, 1 UEFA Champions League, 1 UEFA Super Cup, and 1 FIFA Club World Cup as well. Coming in as one of the biggest managers in world football, Pep left the club having defined a generation and put the club on the map of European football. 

After his departure, Manchester City chairman Al Mubarak came forward and talked about how he needed to manage Pep Guardiola in his 10 years at the club and revealed that the Spaniard tried to quit several times during his tenure. 

"Inevitably we have had a lot of ups and some downs and in the downs, he must have quit 100 times over these 10 years," Al Mubarak revealed. "There is the story as you all know, The Boy Who Cries Wolf. In the case of Pep, when he says I quit, it doesn't mean he's quitting. You don't take it that seriously - you have to manage him,” Al Mubarak said via GOAL. 

Also Read: Rohit Sharma yet to report to CoE for fitness test, set to train in Mohali ahead of Afghanistan ODIs

Al Mubarak opened up on his friendship with Guardiola

Furthermore, Al Mubarak also talked about the friendship that he shares with Pep Guardiola, branded himself as the Spaniard’s psychiatrist, and credited himself for making Pep stay at Manchester City across the 10 years, as he gave the club a new look and a never-before-seen level of success. 

"He's more than just the manager of the club. To me, he's a friend. Over these years we have become close friends and I don't know if he will admit it, but I consider myself his psychiatrist. Throughout these years, I've always fought it and always brought him back because I knew that was always the answer,” he added.

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