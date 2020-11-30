Diego Maradona's doctor breaks into tears on manslaughter accusation

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Diego Maradona (left) and Dr. Leopoldo Luque.

Diego Maradona's personal doctor is under investigation for possible manslaughter after the football legend's death last week, Argentine prosecutors have said.

Police raided the home and private clinic of Leopoldo Luque on Sunday to determine whether there was negligence on the part of the physician, reports Xinhua news agency.

The probe was triggered by concerns raised by Maradona's daughters Dalma, Gianinna and Jana over the treatment he received for his heart condition at his home in Tigre, north of Buenos Aires, reported AFP.

However reacting to the accusations, Luque said he did everything he could to save Maradona.

"You want to know what I am responsible for?" a sobbing Luque was quoted as saying by AFP. "For having loved him, for having taken care of him, for having extended his life, for having improved it to the end."

Luque said he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" and considered himself a "friend" of Maradona and saw him "as a father, not as a patient".

Luque earlier in November successfully operated Maradona to remove a blood clot from his brain and later a posted a photograph of himself with Maradona from the hospital.

Maradona returned home to Tigre where he received round-the-clock medical care and could remain close to his daughters.

"He should have gone to a rehabilitation centre. He didn't want to," said Luque who called Maradona "unmanageable".

"A psychiatrist had asked that there should always be an ambulance in front of his house. I don't know who is responsible for the fact that there was no ambulance," Luque said.

Diego "was very sad, he wanted to be alone, and it's not because he didn't love his daughters, his family, or those around him," Luque said. "He was brave."