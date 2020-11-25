Diego Maradona dies at 60: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead tribute to 'unparalleled magician'

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi

Diego Maradona, the Argentine football legend, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60. Maradona was part of four FIFA World Cups and won in 1986, leading Argentina to their maiden title glory, the tournament that saw him score arguably the greatest goal in World Cup history along with the notorious "Hand of God" goal.

Maradona, at the club level, played notably for Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. He earned most success during his time at Naples when he led the club to Serie A win in 1987 and 1990, the Italian Cup win in 1987 and the UEFA European Cup victory in 1991.

Here is how world football paid tribute to the legend...

Always in our hearts 💙



Ciao, Diego pic.twitter.com/I2gTWqdtdB — Official SSC Napoli (@en_sscnapoli) November 25, 2020

Thank you for everything, Diego pic.twitter.com/bJ9l3ixY7A — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 25, 2020

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," tweeted Pele.

Que notícia triste. Eu perdi um grande amigo e o mundo perdeu uma lenda. Ainda há muito a ser dito, mas por agora, que Deus dê força para os familiares. Um dia, eu espero que possamos jogar bola juntos no céu. pic.twitter.com/6Li76HTikA — Pelé (@Pele) November 25, 2020

Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez tweeted saying, "You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life."

Nos llevaste a lo más alto del mundo. Nos hiciste inmensamente felices. Fuiste el más grande de todos.



Gracias por haber existido, Diego. Te vamos a extrañar toda la vida. pic.twitter.com/pAf38sRlGC — Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) November 25, 2020

Argentina FA's official Twitter account wrote, "The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

La Asociación del Fútbol Argentino, a través de su Presidente Claudio Tapia, manifiesta su más profundo dolor por el fallecimiento de nuestra leyenda, Diego Armando Maradona.



Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones 💙 pic.twitter.com/xh6DdfCFed — AFA (@afa) November 25, 2020

Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram, "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not go away, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted, "Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

Hoje despeço-me de um amigo e o Mundo despede-se de um génio eterno. Um dos melhores de todos os tempos. Um mágico inigualável. Parte demasiado cedo, mas deixa um legado sem limites e um vazio que jamais será preenchido. Descansa em paz, craque. Nunca serás esquecido.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/WTS21uxmdL — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 25, 2020

El más grande que jamás habrá. DEP Diego



The greatest there will ever be. RIP Diego pic.twitter.com/SwXcGR8A2u — Fernando Torres (@Torres) November 25, 2020

A true great of the game.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/jImGjnjhUl — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2020

Football has lost one of its greatest icons.



Rest in peace, Diego Maradona. pic.twitter.com/uGIinhLDgf — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 25, 2020

When Diego Maradona visited the Blues at Cobham. 💙 pic.twitter.com/Zv9wolGmEr — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 25, 2020

Other reactions...

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Diego Maradona, one of world football’s greatest and most iconic figures. He achieved greatness as a wonderful player with a genius and charisma of his own. He was a hero in his native Argentina with whom he enjoyed World Cup glory, and became an eternal idol for the supporters of Napoli, who will never forget the successes he brought to the club during his memorable spell in Italy."

Official statement from Napoli: "Everyone is waiting for words from us. But what words could be possible use for pain as strong as that we are currently experiencing? Now is the time for tears. Later, it will be words."