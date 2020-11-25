Thursday, November 26, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Diego Maradona dies at 60: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead tribute to 'unparalleled magician'

Diego Maradona dies at 60: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead tribute to 'unparalleled magician'

Maradona, the Argentine football legend, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 26, 2020 0:31 IST
Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi

Diego Maradona, the Argentine football legend, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 60. Maradona was part of four FIFA World Cups and won in 1986, leading Argentina to their maiden title glory, the tournament that saw him score arguably the greatest goal in World Cup history along with the notorious "Hand of God" goal. 

Maradona, at the club level, played notably for Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli and Sevilla. He earned most success during his time at Naples when he led the club to Serie A win in 1987 and 1990, the Italian Cup win in 1987 and the UEFA European Cup victory in 1991. 

Here is how world football paid tribute to the legend...

"What sad news. I lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. There is still much to be said, but for now, may God give strength to family members. One day, I hope we can play ball together in the sky," tweeted Pele.

Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez tweeted saying, "You took us to the top of the world. You made us immensely happy. You were the greatest of all. Thanks for having existed, Diego. We will miss you for life."

Argentina FA's official Twitter account wrote, "The Argentine Football Association, through its President Claudio Tapia, expresses its deepest sorrow for the death of our legend, Diego Armando Maradona. You will always be in our hearts."

Lionel Messi wrote on Instagram, "A very sad day for all Argentines and for football. He leaves us but does not go away, because Diego is eternal. I keep all the beautiful moments lived with him and I wanted to take the opportunity to send my condolences to all his family and friends. RIP."

Cristiano Ronaldo tweeted, "Today I say goodbye to a friend and the world says goodbye to an eternal genius. One of the best ever. An unparalleled magician. He leaves too soon, but leaves a legacy without limits and a void that will never be filled. Rest in peace, ace. You will never be forgotten."

Other reactions...

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin: "I am deeply saddened to hear of the death of Diego Maradona, one of world football’s greatest and most iconic figures. He achieved greatness as a wonderful player with a genius and charisma of his own. He was a hero in his native Argentina with whom he enjoyed World Cup glory, and became an eternal idol for the supporters of Napoli, who will never forget the successes he brought to the club during his memorable spell in Italy."

Official statement from Napoli: "Everyone is waiting for words from us. But what words could be possible use for pain as strong as that we are currently experiencing? Now is the time for tears. Later, it will be words."

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News