Sachin Tendulkar, IM Vijayan lead Indian sports fraternity in tributes for Diego Maradona

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Indian sportspersons took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Argentina legend Diego Maradona, who passed away at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

Indian cricket greats Sachin Tendulkar and football legend IM Vijayan were among the many Indian sportspersons who paid their rich tributes to Diego Maradona, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday.

"Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed," Tendulkar tweeted.

"RIP God of football," tweeted Vijayan.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "Rest in peace, legend! A big loss to the world of sport. Farewell, Maradona."

India's men's football head coach Igor Stimac also paid tribute to Maradona. He posted a photo of him facing Maradona while playing for Croatia. "Rest in peace, my friend. You are one of the reasons why the world love the game we have played. We'll miss you. My thoughts are with your family and close ones. Thank you, Diego," he said.

India and Bengaluru FC goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu tweeted: "RIP Broken heart #Maradona"

"Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed," tweeted former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh.

Here are all the tweets:

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today.

Rest in Peace Diego Maradona!

You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

RIP God of football 😢 pic.twitter.com/7NO8qlZ5uT — I M Vijayan (@IMVijayan1) November 25, 2020

Rest in peace, legend! A big loss to the world of sport. Farewell, Maradona. pic.twitter.com/YqmqEJOE2M — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 26, 2020

Rest in peace, my friend. 🙏🏻



You are one of the reasons why the world love the game we have played. We'll miss you.



My thoughts are with your family and close ones. Thank you, Diego 💔#Maradona #RipMaradona pic.twitter.com/sD6Uv5NOxy — Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) November 25, 2020