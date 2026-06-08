Didier Deschamps provides crucial fitness update on star defender ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the FIFA World Cup 2026, and a whopping 48 teams will take on each other in a bid to get their hands on the prestigious title. With the tournament all set to kick off on June 12th, there is no doubt that 2018 champions France are being considered heavy favourites for the title.

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Marcus Thuram, and many more star players in the squad, the side will hope to go all out in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

With the tournament right around the corner, France head coach Didier Deschamps came forward and gave a crucial update on the fitness status of ace centre back William Saliba.

"All 26 players will be available for tomorrow's match. He [Saliba] is being looked after by the medical staff, and we are also managing him based on how he feels. But it's something he's had for several weeks, and it hasn't prevented him from playing every match with Arsenal, including that final [of the Champions League] for 120 minutes,” Deschamps said via GOAL.

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Deschamps shared an update on Ousmane Dembele as well

Furthermore, the head coach also gave an update on star striker Ousmane Dembele as well. Dembele is currently recovering as per Deschamps, as he has not featured in the UEFA Champions League final against Arsenal, where PSG managed to win the game on penalties, lifting their second straight UCL title.

"Yes, like other players. Ousmane is one of the players, like Desire (Doue), who didn't play after the final. I felt it was important for him to recover,” the coach said.

For their schedule in the FIFA World Cup, France will be kicking off their campaign by taking on Senegal. The two sides will meet in the Group I clash on Wednesday, June 17, and France will hope to put in a good showing and get off to a good start to the tournament after finishing as the runners-up in the 2022 edition, where they lost the summit clash to Argentina.

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