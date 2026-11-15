Did Portugal miss Cristiano Ronaldo after their 4-1 defeat against Denmark? Head coach opines

Portugal took on Denmark in the group-stage clash of the Nations League. The two sides met at the Braga Municipal Stadium on November 15th, and it was Denmark who came out on top. It is worth noting that Denmark scored four and registered a 4-1 victory in the game.

It is worth noting that this was Portugal’s first game after the international retirement of the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo. Being the highest goalscorer in Portugal’s history, Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football, and immediately, Portugal fell.

After the game, Portugal manager, Jorge Jesus was asked if the side missed Cristiano Ronaldo after they sustained a hefty loss against Denmark, losing the game by 4-1.

"People miss him and have not forgotten what Cris gave over 23 years with the national team, but there is no going back on the matter. Do I miss him? How can I miss him when he is no longer in the national team? The only way I would miss him is if he were beside me, but he no longer plays, he is no longer here, he made his own decision,” Jesus said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Jorge Jesus reflected on what went wrong for Portugal

Furthermore, Jorge Jesus opened up on how the defeat against Denmark is not a reflection of their form and does not undermine their previous results, and they will look to improve in the upcoming matches.

"I will not cast doubt on the journey the team went through in those four matches, during which we achieved strong victories,” Jesus said.

It is worth noting that Ronaldo had recently taken to social media and posted a message where he announced his retirement from international football. "To the Portuguese people, the day has come for me to hand back the number seven shirt of our national team. I never felt it belonged to me alone, but for 23 years I had the privilege and responsibility of wearing it, defending it and carrying it with me into stadiums all around the world,” Ronaldo said.

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