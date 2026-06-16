Did Mexico legend Guillermo Ochoa confirm his professional retirement? Latest interview gives major hint

New Delhi:

Mexican icon Guillermo Ochoa seemingly confirmed that the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 will be his final professional tournament as he can't see his career beyond the national team. Ochoa had earlier suggested that he would hang up his gloves for the national side at the completion of the ongoing showpiece, but has now hinted at all forms of retirement.

The 40-year-old Ochoa is in his sixth FIFA World Cup, the most for any player alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, both of whom have also been named in the squads for Portugal and Argentina, respectively. He will be 41 by the time the knockouts approach.

Ochoa speaks on his football future

Ochoa broke down while speaking on his future in an emotional interview with FIFA as part of their 'Letters That Unite’, where he revealed that he doesn't see himself playing after his career at the El Tri comes to an end. "I started playing at the age of ten, ten years in which, between school and football, there's been little time to do the things children usually do," Ochoa said during the interview.

"There are things you have to decide on and sacrifice when you're so young. School trips, graduation trips, being able to go on an exchange to another country to study, so many things you miss out on. So, it's all been a never-ending cycle for over 22 or 23 years, with little time for holidays, for the family, to take them out.

"And the Mexican national team has always been my compass, my direction in my career, my life. I can’t imagine my career without the national team. I don’t know what my career would be like without the national team.

Ochoa doesn't see "more meaning" to football after Mexico

Ochoa was emotional as he further confirmed that he doesn't see "more meaning" in football after his approaching end of El Tri career. "And now that my time with the national team is ending, I don’t see any more meaning in football. I don’t see any more meaning in continuing to play. I don't see the point in keeping on playing. I’ve enjoyed each moment here. I gave it my all. I leave peacefully and with my head held high, and I am proud to have experienced this."

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