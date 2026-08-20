Diamond Harbour FC out of ISL 2026-27 as AIFF confirm 13 teams for next season

New Delhi:

The All India Football Federation has confirmed that 13 clubs will compete in the 2026-27 Indian Super League season. The tournament will be played in a double round-robin competition, that is, on a home-and-away basis, which was missing last season.

The AIFF announced the development on Wednesday, but did not specify when the new campaign will begin. The kick-off date will be communicated separately, while the complete fixture schedule and further details of the season are also expected in another announcement.

The confirmation of the league's size provides clubs with greater clarity as preparations for the upcoming campaign continue. One club representative said determining the number of participating teams was an important step before work on commercial matters and scheduling could progress.

“We're pleased to get the number of teams locked in for the season. This now allows us to move forward with essential commercial discussions and fixture planning for the league,” said a club representative according to the AIFF website.

Meanwhile, the 13-team competition follows after Diamond Harbour failed to make the payment to participate in the ISL.

No Jamshedpur FC in next ISL

The departure of Jamshedpur FC was announced last month. The decision came from Jamshedpur Football and Sporting Private Limited, the Tata Steel-owned company that operates the club. Jamshedpur FC had been part of the ISL since entering the competition in 2017, making their withdrawal a notable change among the league's established clubs.

Despite ending its participation in the ISL, JFSPL said it would continue contributing to Indian football through other avenues. Its plans include supporting the development of the sport and maintaining work at the grassroots level.

"JFSPL remains committed, in other capacities, to the continued growth and development of football in India. We will continue in our endeavour to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level. We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football," JFSPL had said in a statement.

Now, in a very interesting move, Churchill Brothers have bought 100% of Jamshedpur for a mere Rs 100 and are very likely to replace them in the ISL.

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