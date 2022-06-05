Despite being under attack by Russia, Ukraine plans to restart football leagues soon, Know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ukraine team in action during a match (file photo)

After getting an approval from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine has planned to restart competitive football in the country.

Ukraine was forced to abandon its leagues in February when Russia began an invasion. The country will resume football in August despite being under attack by Russia.

The president of Ukraine's football federation Andriy Pavelko revealed details about his talks with Zelenskyy and the heads of FIFA and UEFA about finding a safe way of playing men's and women's matches on home soil.

But as Russian forces have been redeployed to the east and south, fighting has subsided in the area near the capital Kyiv and elsewhere. There is optimism sport can resume to lift the spirits of the nation, which is trying to qualify for the World Cup on Sunday by winning away at Wales.

"I spoke with our president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, about how important football is to distract," Pavelko said.

"From the children to the old people, everyone is focused on the war. Every day they receive information about deaths, about the impact of the war.

"We spoke about how football has a very big power to help people think about the future because now people, of course, are not in a good mindset. They're in the worst mood. We spoke about how it would be possible that football could help us to think about the future."

That is a future with players being able to take to the field again in Ukraine to provide uplifting sports moments of joy.

"So we took the decision with the president that we would resume the Ukrainian championship in August," Pavelko said through a translator.

"In Ukraine we will play on every level. So the Premier League, and the first and second professional divisions, and women's championship.

"At all levels we will start in August. The decision was taken with the president of Ukraine."

Pavelko met Zelenskyy before leaving Ukraine for Glasgow to see the World Cup playoff semifinal win over Scotland on Wednesday. Pavelko then went on to see FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Paris and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

"I informed them that we will resume the championships in the war time in Ukraine ... under the bombs and we count on their support," Pavelko said.

"We are discussing the details."

It is not yet clear which parts of the country will be used for matches.

"We will speak with our military board and the government to discuss how to organize it safely," Pavelko added.

(Inputs from PTI)