Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming La Liga 2021-22: How to Watch La Liga Online, TV Telecast

What time is the La Liga 2021-22 Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona kick-off?

Barcelona visits relegation-threatened Alavés looking to get closer to the Champions League places. It sits seventh, 17 points behind Madrid, and is coming off elimination against Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey and against Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup.

The match Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona is scheduled to take place on Monday, January 24, at 01:30 am (IST) at the Mendizorrotza Stadium.

Which TV channel will show the La Liga 2021-22 Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona match?

The La Liga 2021-22 match Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona will be televised on MTV.

How can I stream the La Liga 2021-22 Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona fixture?

The match between Deportivo Alaves vs Barcelona can be live-streamed on Voot App and Jio TV App.