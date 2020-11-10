Tuesday, November 10, 2020
     
Denmark football team hit by COVID-19 cases ahead of Nations League matches

The federation says the affected players will miss a friendly game against Sweden on Wednesday and will be tested again before a pair of Nations League games

Copenhagen (Denmark) Published on: November 10, 2020 16:46 IST
The Danish soccer federation has put eight national team players and some staff members in quarantine after two positive tests for COVID-19.

The federation says the affected players will miss a friendly game against Sweden on Wednesday and will be tested again before a pair of Nations League games. Denmark will host Iceland and travel to Belgium.

Robert Skov of German club Hoffenheim is one of the people who tested positive. He is not thought to have become infected while in the national team camp.

The players now self-isolating include Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite and Leipzig striker Yussuf Poulsen.

Denmark already did not select several players from Premier League clubs because of British government restrictions on people arriving from the Scandinavian country. Those restrictions on recent visitors to Denmark could force England’s home game against Iceland on Nov. 18 to be moved to a neutral venue.

