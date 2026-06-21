Deniz Undav's brace rescues Germany vs Ivory Coast, sends them to knockouts for first time since 2014

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Deniz Undav produced a decisive late intervention as Germany secured a dramatic victory over Ivory Coast in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The forward scored a crucial 94th-minute winner after earlier finding the equaliser in a tense encounter. The Stuttgart forward’s brace changed the direction of a match in which Ivory Coast’s intensity and defensive organisation repeatedly frustrated the four-time champions.

Notably, Germany entered the contest looking to build on their dominant opening performance, but Ivory Coast exposed weaknesses that had been hidden in their earlier win over Curacao. Julian Nagelsmann’s side controlled much of the possession, attempting to dictate the tempo through Florian Wirtz, Jamal Musiala and their midfield rotation, but they struggled to break through a compact Ivorian defensive structure.

Ivory Coast’s approach was based on aggressive pressing, physical midfield battles and quick transitions. Their athletic wide players repeatedly targeted the spaces behind Germany’s full-backs, forcing the German defence to defend more open areas than they preferred. The pressure was rewarded when Franck Kessie converted after Ivory Coast created danger inside the penalty area, giving the African side a deserved advantage.

Julian Nagelsmann’s subs did wonders for Germany

Nagelsmann responded with attacking changes, introducing Undav and Nadiem Amiri to increase Germany’s movement in the final third. The substitutions immediately improved Germany’s attacking rhythm, with Amiri adding more direct passing and Undav providing the penalty-box presence missing earlier in the match.

Undav’s first goal came from Germany’s improved width and quicker ball circulation, as the substitute reacted sharply inside the box to level the score. His movement between defenders gave Germany a different attacking profile compared with the earlier approach built around possession and combinations.

Meanwhile, the final stages became stretched as both teams searched for the decisive moment. Ivory Coast continued to threaten on counters, but Germany’s pressure eventually forced openings. Undav completed his match-winning performance in stoppage time, timing his run perfectly to finish the comeback and underline his growing importance in Nagelsmann’s plans.

Ivory Coast also enjoyed their fair share of chances in the final minutes. In the 88th minute, Nicholas Pepe’s low cross found Simon Adingra empty, but the 24-year-old refused to take a shot and his extra touch ruined the momentum and also the possession. It eventually came back, hurting the team, who suffered late in the game.

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