Delhi's Sudeva FC to take on ISL side Jamshedpur FC in Durand Cup

The second encounter of Matchday-2 of the 130th Durand Cup will feature a hammer and tongs Group B clash between Indian Super League (ISL) side Jamshedpur FC and I-League outfit Sudeva Delhi FC. The match will take place at the Mohun Bagan Club Ground and is scheduled for a 3 pm kick-off. Streaming for the game is available on the Addatimes app and website.

This edition of the Durand Cup also marks the maiden appearance for either side in Asia’s oldest football tournament.

Group B, also dubbed as the “Group of Death”, features ISL heavyweights FC Goa and 2016 Durand Cup winners Army Green, so it is crucial for both Jamshedpur and Sudeva Delhi to get the ball rolling in their favour.

While Jamshedpur are favourites for the encounter considering their presence in the upper echelons of the ISL, Sudeva Delhi will relish their chances with a squad full of youth. As a matter of fact, only four senior team players of the Sudeva squad have travelled for the Durand Cup.

Sudeva Delhi Head Coach, ChenchoDorji has been relishing the opportunity to play in the Durand Cup and has mentioned in the build-up to the game how important a platform the tournament is for his squad filled with youth.

Drawn into the toughest out of the four groups, Coach Dorji isn’t at all bothered but rather looking ahead to the challenge. If his young boys can ace the group, there’s nothing holding them back.