Declan Rice highlights change in mentality as Arsenal push for Premier League title

Mumbai:

There is a different edge to Arsenal this season and much of it can be traced to the authority Declan Rice has brought to midfield. As the club pushes again for the Premier League title after three seasons of falling just short, the 25-year-old has become one of the central figures in their bid to finally get over the line.

After their 1-1 draw against Brentford in the league, Rice spoke candidly about the level he feels he has reached after settling into the campaign. After a brief adjustment period early on, he believes he is now operating at the standard required to drive a title challenge.

“I’m feeling as good as I ever have in my game. It took me a couple of games to get fully up to speed at the start of the season, but now, I’ve clicked into gear. I’m performing at a consistently high level. That’s what I want to maintain week in, week out, playing at my peak, being the best player I can be, and helping the team achieve big things,” Rice said while speaking on JioHotstar.

While individual consistency has been important, Rice indicated that the broader transformation lies in the squad’s temperament. He explained that the Arsenal’s dressing room is marked by composure and clarity rather than anxiety, even with expectations rising.

“I’d say it’s the calmness within the group. We’re taking each game as it comes, not worrying about what others are doing or the noise around us. We’re in a strong position ourselves. If we keep winning, good things will follow. Despite being a young squad, we’ve got a fantastic mentality — focused, composed, with no panic or concern about external opinions. We’re just concentrating on our own game and what the manager asks of us, which has served us well so far,” Rice said.

Rice highlights Arteta’s impact

The 27-year-old also reserved special praise for Mikel Arteta, highlighting the manager’s preparation and tactical detail as decisive factors behind Arsenal’s progress.

“I feel very fortunate to have played under him. He’s still young in his managerial career, but when it’s all said and done, he’ll be recognised as one of the best; judge him at the end when he’s won it all, because he will. Tactically, he’s incredible: his opposition analysis, game preparation, and setups are flawless. On the pitch, I only need to focus on playing, he’s wired the tactics into me like every other player, so we always know exactly what to do. I can’t speak highly enough of him and his assistants — brilliant, hardworking people who genuinely care about the players,” he mentioned.