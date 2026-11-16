Declan Rice exudes confidence as England break Spain's 43-game unbeaten streak with a stellar victory

The Nations League continued with a group stage clash between England and World Cup champions Spain. It is worth noting that the two sides met at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on November 16th. It is interesting to note that Spain came into the clash on the back of a 43-game unbeaten streak after playing some brilliant football.

With many expecting Spain to come out on top once more, England performed brilliantly and broke the World Cup winners’ unbeaten streak and ended up registering a 2-3 victory in the game. Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa, and Ben White scored for England, whereas Mikel Oyarbazal and Nico Williams scored the goals for Spain.

After the game, England midfielder Declan Rice took centre stage and opened up on how his side knew that they would defeat Spain and reflected on how the messages from the manager were positive before the clash.

"We knew we were going to beat them tonight. The messaging from the manager after the Croatia game was so positive, the message from the boys, everyone pushing together, knowing that we’re going to come here and not just sit back and try and hit them on the counter,” Rice told ITV after the game.

"Our first 10 minutes are probably the best we’ve played in a 10-minute spell, pressure, pressure, pressure, we could have had two or three. The red card changed the course of the game because it could have been a couple more,” he added.

Thomas Tuchel branded the win over Spain as the best of his reign so far

Furthermore, England manager Thomas Tuchel branded the win against Spain as the best of his reign as England's head coach so far.

"Brilliant performance and a well-deserved win. Overall we were the better team and we put out a fantastic performance from start to finish. The red card and the penalty is always a big decision. I needed to understand why it’s a double punishment. We brought everything to the table, we were brave on the ball, we were patient off the ball, we were hungry in the opponents’ half, patient in our own half, closed the gaps, and we were there,” Tuchel said.

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