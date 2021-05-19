David Beckham's son Romeo brilliantly imitates father's curling free-kick

Image Source : INSTAMGRAM/ROMEO BECKHAM Romeo could be seen hitting a free-kick through perfection over the tall training wall in front of him into the top corner with ease in what could be called a near-perfect imitation of his father free-kick style.

David Beckham must have bid adieu to football eight years ago but his curling free-kicks and crosses. Whether it was his famous free-kick goal against Ecuador in the 2006 WC knock-out stages or the audacious 60-yard goal against Wimbledon in the EPL, his touch of geniuses were scattered throughout his two-decade-long football career.

In fact, his ability to curl the ball at will was seldom seen in other footballers and those who did, were legends in their own right.

However, if fans take a look at his son Romeo Beckham's Instagram account, they will realise the teenager has successfully inherited his father's free-kick skill, which was evident from a video of his he shared recently.

